Challenge the NESN.com Team in This Week’s Exclusive FanDuel One-Day $250 Contest

The baseball season is fully under way which means it's time to start seperating the pretenders from the contenders — at least when it comes to fantasy baseball.

For this week's NESN.com FanDuel challenge on Friday, we're upping the ante with a new twist.

This week's contest is open to just 55 people, with $250 in prizes to win. That means your chances of winning are that much better. There is a $5 entry fee, but here's the thing. If you're able to beat the NESN.com team, you'll get your money back in addition to whatever you take home in winnings.

The contest will be salary-cap style drafting, where everyone attempts to assemble the best team out of the available players. You will have a $35,000 budget to build a nine-player team with one pitcher, one catcher, one first baseman, one second baseman, one third baseman, one shortstop and three outfielders. Each MLB player has been assigned a price based on his expected fantasy performance.

You must have signed up for a FanDuel account through NESN to be eligible for this promotion.

Without further ado, here's our squad for this week's contest, which will take place on Friday.

Carl Pavano, P

Carlos Ruiz, C

Justin Morneau, 1B

Dan Uggla, 2B

Chipper Jones, 3B

Asdrubal Cabrera, SS

Jose Bautista, OF

Justin Upton, OF

Jay Bruce, OF

Don't waste any time signing up as spots are limited for Friday's contest, and best of luck because with our roster, you're going to need it.

Click here to sign up for free, and enter the NESN.com one-day $500 fantasy baseball giveaway presented by FanDuel.