Boston Red Sox

Jerry Remy to Take Another Week Off to Recover From Sinus Infection, Hopes to Return to Booth May 10

by on Thu, May 3, 2012 at 10:15AM
1,526

Jerry Remy is hoping to return to the NESN booth soon, but he's going to need a little bit more time to recover from a nagging sinus infection.

The RemDawg has missed several Red Sox telecasts lately, as he has battled a sinus infection. He's taking another week to fully recover, and he hopes to return to the NESN booth for Thursday, May 10 when the Red Sox return home after a three-game road series in Kansas City.

During Remy's absence, Dennis Eckersley and Peter Gammons will split the color analyst duties. Here's the tentative schedule for those games:

Friday, May 4,  7 p.m. versus Baltimore — Dennis Eckersley
Saturday, May 5, 1 p.m. versus Baltimore – Peter Gammons
Sunday, May 6, 1:30 p.m. versus Baltimore – Peter Gammons
Monday, May 7, 8 p.m. at Kansas City — Dennis Eckersley
Tuesday, May 8, 8 p.m. at Kansas City — Dennis Eckersley
Wednesday, May 9, 8 p.m. at Kansas City – Dennis Eckersley

 

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2016 NESN