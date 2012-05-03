Jerry Remy to Take Another Week Off to Recover From Sinus Infection, Hopes to Return to Booth May 10

Share this:

Tweet







Jerry Remy is hoping to return to the NESN booth soon, but he's going to need a little bit more time to recover from a nagging sinus infection.

The RemDawg has missed several Red Sox telecasts lately, as he has battled a sinus infection. He's taking another week to fully recover, and he hopes to return to the NESN booth for Thursday, May 10 when the Red Sox return home after a three-game road series in Kansas City.

During Remy's absence, Dennis Eckersley and Peter Gammons will split the color analyst duties. Here's the tentative schedule for those games:

Friday, May 4, 7 p.m. versus Baltimore — Dennis Eckersley

Saturday, May 5, 1 p.m. versus Baltimore – Peter Gammons

Sunday, May 6, 1:30 p.m. versus Baltimore – Peter Gammons

Monday, May 7, 8 p.m. at Kansas City — Dennis Eckersley

Tuesday, May 8, 8 p.m. at Kansas City — Dennis Eckersley

Wednesday, May 9, 8 p.m. at Kansas City – Dennis Eckersley