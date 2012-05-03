Junior Seau’s Decorated Career Ended Without Super Bowl, But Linebacker Goes Down as NFL Legend (Photos)

Share this:

We still don't know much about Junior Seau's final days, hours, weeks or even years, as there's plenty of mystery still surrounding his incredibly untimely death.

What we do know, though, is what we learned from watching Junior Seau the football player over his years in the NFL.

Seau, who played in the NFL for two decades, ended his career in 2009 as one of the greatest linebackers to ever play the game.

The USC product was a 12-time Pro Bowler and a 10-time All-Pro selection. He was known year in and year out as one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

