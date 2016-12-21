Aaron Hernandez Identified In Court As Shooter In 2012 Double Murder

Share this:

Aaron Hernandez was back in court Tuesday.

The former New England Patriots tight end, who is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, was identified Tuesday during a hearing as the shooter in the 2012 drive-by double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado by survivor Raychides Sanches, according to The Associated Press.

Per the AP:

“Sanches said he had been a passenger in a car stopped at a light in the city’s South End when an SUV pulled up. He said someone from the SUV said ‘What’s up, negroes?’ and then gunfire erupted.

“… When asked who the shooter was, Sanches nodded in the direction of Hernandez in Suffolk Superior Court, the Boston Herald reported.

“Looked like him,” he said. “Hernandez.”

Drive-by survivor Aquilino Freire also testified Tuesday.

The trial is still expected to start Feb. 13 after the judge denied a request by Hernandez’s legal team to delay it.

