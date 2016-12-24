Adrian Peterson Injury: Vikings Star Won’t Play Week 16 Vs. Packers

Share this:

The Minnesota Vikings’ playoff hopes pretty much collapsed after last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and their chances of beating the rival Green Bay Packers in Week 16 are’t very good.

Why’s that?

Well, running back Adrian Peterson has been ruled out of Saturday’s Week 16 matchup. Peterson came back last week after missing the previous 13 games with a torn meniscus. He ran for 22 yards on six carries before exiting.

The 31-year-old veteran has rushed for 72 yards with zero touchdowns on 37 carries this season.

The 7-7 Vikings haven’t been mathematically elimination from the NFC playoff picture, but they must beat the Packers to have any shot of reaching the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images