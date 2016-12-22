After Being Sidelined With Injury, Frank Vatrano Is Excited To Be Back

Share this:

Tweet







After being out of action for nearly four months with a foot injury, Frank Vatrano was recalled by the Boston Bruins on Monday.

While Vatrano wasn’t in action for Tuesday’s loss to the New York Islanders, there is a chance he could play in the team’s final two games before the holiday break. Though he is eager to join the team on the ice, he understands that the coaches want to make sure he is ready before seeing game action.

To hear more from Vatrano, check out the clip above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.