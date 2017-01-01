Alabama Heads Back To National Championship With 24-7 Win Vs. Washington

The Alabama Crimson Tide are headed back to the College Football Playoff National Championship following a 24-7 win over the No. 4 Washington Huskies in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday.
The Huskies struck first on a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Browning to Dante Pettis, but it was all Alabama after that.
The No. 1 Crimson Tide dominated the Huskies at the point of attack all day, as their defense held Washington to 194 total yards.
The game was close near the half with the Tide holding a slim three-point lead, but that’s when Browning made a costly mistake. He dropped back at his own 32-yard line and felt pressure immediately, so the sophomore quarterback flipped the ball out into the flat to avoid another punishing hit from the Tide’s defense. Unfortunately for Browning, linebacker Ryan Anderson was waiting and picked off the pass, taking it back for the Tide’s 15th defensive touchdown on the year.
Sophomore running back Bo Scarbrough did the rest for the Tide, as he rushed for 180 yards on 19 carries, including this incredible 68-yard scoring run to put the game away.
The Crimson Tide will play the winner of Ohio State and Clemson on Jan. 9 for a shot at their second consecutive title and fifth in the last eight years.
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP