Amanda Nunes Embarrasses Ronda Rousey With Hilarious Tweet After UFC 207

Share this:

Tweet







Amanda Nunes pulled off a stunning victory at UFC 207 on Friday night at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena when she defeated Ronda Rousey by TKO in just 48 seconds.

Shortly after the quick bout, Nunes took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the dynamic between her and Rousey.

After the way in which she lost, there really isn’t anything Rousey could say in response to Nunes’ tweet.

Friday night at certainly was a night that Rousey will want to forget.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images