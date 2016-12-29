Amanda Nunes In Unique Position Entering UFC 207 Despite Being Champion

Share this:

Tweet







Friday’s UFC 207 card is one of those rare instances in sports where the spotlight isn’t on the champion — in this case, Amanda Nunes — but rather the challenger, Ronda Rousey.

Yet from the moment she accepted the fight, Brazil’s Nunes was ready for what lay ahead in her first title defense.

“I think everybody wants to see (Ronda) back, they have been waiting for her. It’s good,” Nunes, 28, said recently.

However, the dynamic will be different when the fighters walk to the Octagon at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas because that’s when Rousey will have to do something for the first time in her illustrious UFC career:

Await her opponent.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images