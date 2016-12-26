An Ohio Newspaper Viciously Trolled The Warriors After Loss Vs. Cavs

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors have had their issues closing against the Cleveland Cavaliers of late.

Not only did they blow a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals, which the Cavs had no problem reminding them about, but they also squandered a 14-point fourth quarter lead in their 109-108 Christmas Day loss to the Cavs.

Now even local copy editors are trolling the Warriors. The Morning Journal, a local Ohio newspaper, decided to add to the “Warriors blew a 3-1 lead” fun with a not-so-subtle jab on their sports page.

An Ohio newspaper trolled the crap out of the Golden State Warriors https://t.co/wUvgZZ0MSe pic.twitter.com/byDxDj8iOn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 26, 2016

Twitter took notice of this troll job, and the Morning Journal had an appropriate response.

The Warriors and Cavs will face off again on Monday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images