Antonio Brown’s Incredible Effort On Late TD Lifts Steelers To AFC North Title

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the “Kings of the AFC North.”

It appeared as though the Ravens would live to see another day after a powerful Kyle Juszczyk touchdown run with 1:18 remaining put Baltimore up late in Sunday’s game, but Ben Roethlisberger marched the Steelers down the field and found Antonio Brown for the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds remaining.

Let’s take a look at that extension one last time.

Wow.

That play lifted Pittsburgh to a thrilling 31-27 win at Heinz Field.

With the victory, the Steelers clinched the AFC North and eliminated the Ravens from playoff contention. The Kansas City Chiefs also clinched a playoff berth as a result of Pittsburgh’s win, leaving the Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos as the only teams eligible for the final AFC wild-card spot.

