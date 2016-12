Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins fell into an early 3-0 deficit in the first period of Tuesday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

They closed the gap to 3-2 by the end of the period, though, and it started with a good forecheck that set up a David Backes goal.

Watch a breakdown of the play from NESN’s Billy Jaffe in the Arbella Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images