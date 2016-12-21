Barcelona Vs. Hercules Live Stream: Watch Copa Del Rey Game Online

Share this:

Barcelona must meet expectations in order to avoid humiliation.

Barcelona will host Hercules on Wednesday at Nou Camp in the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) Round of 32. The teams enter the second leg tied 1-1 after the surprise result on Nov. 30 in the first leg.

Barcelona will rest stars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique. But Ivan Rakitic should return from injury to help Barcelona against its opponent from the second division.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona vs. Hercules online.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LaLiga