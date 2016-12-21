Bayern Munich Vs. RB Leipzig: Highlights, What We Learned In Bundesliga Battle

Share this:

Bayern Munich still is the top dog in German soccer, having dispatched Red Bull Leipzig on Wednesday at Allianz Arena.

The soccer world turned its attention to the Bundesliga (German first division) clash hoping to see a good game or even a dramatic changing of the guard. But the teams failed to provide such a spectacle, as Bayern Munich eased to a 3-0 win over 10-man Red Bull Leipzig.

Thiago Alcantara put Bayern Munich up 1-0 in the 17th minute.

Thiago Alcantara put Bayern Munich up 1-0 in the 17th minute.

Xabi Alonso doubled Bayern Munich’s lead in the 25th minute with a rare goal from close range.

Xabi Alonso doubled Bayern Munich's lead in the 25th minute with a rare goal from close range.

Red Bull Leipzig effectively was out of the game by the half-hour mark when Emil Forsberg was sent off for this rash tackle on Philipp Lahm, Bayern Munich’s 33-year-old right back.

Red Bull Leipzig effectively was out of the game by the half-hour mark when Emil Forsberg was sent off for this rash tackle on Philipp Lahm, Bayern Munich's 33-year-old right back.

Bayern didn’t wait long to stick the knife into Red Bull Leipzig on, and off, the field.

Robert Lewandowski sealed the result in the 45th minute with this goal from the penalty spot.

What we learned

The teams were tied on points atop the Bundesliga standings, but the three points Bayern Munich emphatically claimed gave it the title of “winter champions” heading into the month-long winter break.

The loss was newly-promoted Red Bull Leipzig’s second of the season. The club still can overtake Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga crown in the second half, but that seems unlikely. Red Bull simply collapsed under the pressure of the moment, and qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League appears to be a more realistic goal.

The rest of the Bundesliga will play catch-up going forward .. and they’ll still hate Red Bull Leipzig, as this banner assures us.

The rest of the Bundesliga will play catch-up going forward .. and they'll still hate Red Bull Leipzig.

Also, Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels really should think hard before he makes his next bet.

Also, Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels really should think hard before he makes his next bet.

