Bayern Munich Vs. RB Leipzig Live Stream: Watch Bundesliga Game Online

German soccer’s “winter champions” title belt will be on the line when two teams fans love to hate face off.

Bayern Munich will host Red Bull Leipzig on Wednesday in a highly anticipated Bundesliga (German first division) game in which the first- and second-placed teams meet for the first time this season.

Bayern Munich is the four-time defending Bundesliga champion and also a European juggernaut. Leipzig rose through Germany’s lower divisions and has shocked the soccer world with its success in the first half of 2016-17.

The teams both have 36 points after 15 games, and only goal difference separates them in the standings. The winner of Wednesday’s game will hold first place and bragging rights through the winter break, which runs until Jan. 20.

Here’s how to watch Bayern Munich vs. Red Bull Leipzig online.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Bundesliga