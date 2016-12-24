NFL

Bengals Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

by on Sat, Dec 24, 2016 at 11:47AM
The Houston Texans will try their best to prevent the Cincinnati Bengals from swatting them from the top of the AFC South standings.

The Bengals will visit the Texans on Saturday at NRG Stadium in an NFL Week 16 game. Houston is narrowly leads a three-way race for the AFC South division title, and a loss to Cincinnati could doom their playoff chances entirely.

Here’s how to watch Bengals vs. Texans online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, at 8:25 p.m. ET
Live StreamDirecTV or Game Pass

