Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lineups

by on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 5:17PM
1,923

The Columbus Blue Jackets have the best record in the NHL, something not even the most passionate CBJ fans could have envisioned at the start of the season.

What’s behind Columbus’ surprising success?

During 5-on-5 play, the Blue Jackets have the fourth-highest shooting percentage and third-best save percentage. Starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, whose only elite season came in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign, has a .935 save percentage in 28 starts. He’s been sensational, to say the least.

Columbus’ offense also has been red hot. It ranks second in goals scored per game and first in power-play percentage.

Will the Blue Jackets regress a bit? Almost certainly, yes. Bobrovsky isn’t this good, and we shouldn’t expect some of the team’s forwards to shoot well above their career shooting percentages for an entire season. CBJ also is an average possession team with a 5-on-5 Corsi For percentage just above 50.

Still, this is a gritty, structured team that doesn’t need to score much when Bobrovsky is on fire in net. The Bruins cannot allow any cheap, early goals and expect to win Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (18-14-4)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Ryan Spooner–David Krejci–David Backes
Frank Vatrano–Austin Czarnik–Riley Nash
Anton Blidh–Dominic Moore-Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (23-5-4)
Brandon Saad–Alexander Wennberg–Nick Foligno
Boone Jenner–Brandon Dubinsky–Cam Atkinson
Matt Calvert–William Karlsson–Josh Anderson
Scott Hartnell–Lukas Sedlak–Sam Gagner

Zach Werenski–Seth Jones
Jack Johnson–David Savard
Ryan Murray–Markus Nutivaara

Sergei Bobrovsky

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a Bruins/NHL question for Nick Goss? Send it to him via Twitter at @NickGossNESN

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Dec. 24, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $2,900 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2016 NESN