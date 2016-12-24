Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lineups

Before the Boston Bruins finalize their Christmas plans, they have one last game before a mini holiday break.
The B’s will be in Carolina on Friday night for a matchup with the Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Bruins’ lineup will look largely the same as in Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers, minus Anton Khudobin getting the start in net over Tuukka Rask.
Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (18-14-3)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Ryan Spooner–David Krejci–David Backes
Frank Vatrano–Austin Czarnik–Riley Nash
Anton Blidh–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller–Colin Miller
Anton Khudobin
CAROLINA HURRICANES (14-11-7)
Jeff Skinner–Victor Rask–Derek Ryan
Brock McGinn–Jordan Staal–Elias Lindholm
Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen–Lee Stempniak
Joakim Nordstrom–Jay McClement–Viktor Stalberg
Ron Hainsey–Justin Faulk
Jaccob Slavin–Brett Pesce
Noah Hanifin–Matt Tennyson
Cam Ward
