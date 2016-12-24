Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lineups

Share this:

Tweet







Before the Boston Bruins finalize their Christmas plans, they have one last game before a mini holiday break.

The B’s will be in Carolina on Friday night for a matchup with the Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Bruins’ lineup will look largely the same as in Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers, minus Anton Khudobin getting the start in net over Tuukka Rask.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (18-14-3)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner–David Krejci–David Backes

Frank Vatrano–Austin Czarnik–Riley Nash

Anton Blidh–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Anton Khudobin

CAROLINA HURRICANES (14-11-7)

Jeff Skinner–Victor Rask–Derek Ryan

Brock McGinn–Jordan Staal–Elias Lindholm

Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen–Lee Stempniak

Joakim Nordstrom–Jay McClement–Viktor Stalberg

Ron Hainsey–Justin Faulk

Jaccob Slavin–Brett Pesce

Noah Hanifin–Matt Tennyson

Cam Ward

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images