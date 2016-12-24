Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lineups

by on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 7:26PM
1,071

Before the Boston Bruins finalize their Christmas plans, they have one last game before a mini holiday break.

The B’s will be in Carolina on Friday night for a matchup with the Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Bruins’ lineup will look largely the same as in Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers, minus Anton Khudobin getting the start in net over Tuukka Rask.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (18-14-3)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Ryan Spooner–David Krejci–David Backes
Frank Vatrano–Austin Czarnik–Riley Nash
Anton Blidh–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Anton Khudobin

CAROLINA HURRICANES (14-11-7)
Jeff Skinner–Victor Rask–Derek Ryan
Brock McGinn–Jordan Staal–Elias Lindholm
Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen–Lee Stempniak
Joakim Nordstrom–Jay McClement–Viktor Stalberg

Ron Hainsey–Justin Faulk
Jaccob Slavin–Brett Pesce
Noah Hanifin–Matt Tennyson

Cam Ward

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Dec. 18, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $2,000 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2016 NESN