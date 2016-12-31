Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lineups

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins are playing the second half Saturday of a home-and-home series against the Buffalo Sabres, and they’ll be looking for the same results as the first.

The Sabres jumped out to an early two-goal lead Thursday when the two teams met in Buffalo, but the B’s came back with a 4-2 win. And after a day off, Boston will have a chance to beat the Sabres for the fourth time this season on home ice.

Boston will be without winger David Backes after Buffalo forward Will Carrier injured him Thursday with an illegal check to the head. Frank Vatrano will move up to the second line in Backes’ place, while Tim Schaller will slot in at left wing on the third line. The Bruins will be hoping that’s enough to fill the void, as they’re looking to gain more ground in the Atlantic Division standings after going 7-8 in December.

Here are the projected lines for Saturday’s matinee.

BOSTON BRUINS (19-15-4)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner–David Krejci–Frank Vatrano

Tim Schaller–Austin Czarnik–Riley Nash

Anton Blidh–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

BUFFALO SABRES (13-14-8)

Marcus Foligno–Jack Eichel–Matt Moulson

Zemgus Girgensons–Sam Reinhart–Kyle Okposo

Evander Kane–Johan Larsson–Brian Gionta

Nicolas Deslauriers–Derek Grant–Justin Bailey

Jake McCabe–Rasmus Ristolainen

Zach Bogosian–Cody Franson

Josh Gorges–Justin Falk

Robin Lehner

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images