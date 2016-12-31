Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lineups

The Boston Bruins are playing the second half Saturday of a home-and-home series against the Buffalo Sabres, and they’ll be looking for the same results as the first.
The Sabres jumped out to an early two-goal lead Thursday when the two teams met in Buffalo, but the B’s came back with a 4-2 win. And after a day off, Boston will have a chance to beat the Sabres for the fourth time this season on home ice.
Boston will be without winger David Backes after Buffalo forward Will Carrier injured him Thursday with an illegal check to the head. Frank Vatrano will move up to the second line in Backes’ place, while Tim Schaller will slot in at left wing on the third line. The Bruins will be hoping that’s enough to fill the void, as they’re looking to gain more ground in the Atlantic Division standings after going 7-8 in December.
Here are the projected lines for Saturday’s matinee.
BOSTON BRUINS (19-15-4)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak
Ryan Spooner–David Krejci–Frank Vatrano
Tim Schaller–Austin Czarnik–Riley Nash
Anton Blidh–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller–Colin Miller
Tuukka Rask
BUFFALO SABRES (13-14-8)
Marcus Foligno–Jack Eichel–Matt Moulson
Zemgus Girgensons–Sam Reinhart–Kyle Okposo
Evander Kane–Johan Larsson–Brian Gionta
Nicolas Deslauriers–Derek Grant–Justin Bailey
Jake McCabe–Rasmus Ristolainen
Zach Bogosian–Cody Franson
Josh Gorges–Justin Falk
Robin Lehner
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP