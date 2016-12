Share this:

The New England Patriots find themselves in the same situation they were in at this time last year with a seemingly easy road to the AFC’s No. 1 seed with just the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins left to play.

On this week’s “Between the Tackles” podcast, NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Darren Hartwell discuss the keys to avoiding the same disappointing results that cost the Pats the No. 1 seed last season.

Listen to “Between the Tackles” in the player above.