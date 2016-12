Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots still have not clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs heading into their final regular-season game against the Miami Dolphins, who already have made it into the postseason. But how important is this showdown for each team?

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox debate on this week’s edition of “Between the Tackles.”

Listen to “Between the Tackles” in the player above.