Bill Belichick Didn’t Know Michael Floyd’s BAC When Patriots Claimed Receiver

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver Michael Floyd stuck with the New England Patriots after TMZ posted his arrest video and after police released his blood-alcohol level at the time of the incident.

Floyd registered a .21 BAC level, which is considered a “super-extreme” DUI in Arizona. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Thursday he was unaware of Floyd’s BAC level when the receiver was claimed last week. Belichick also was asked if the release of that information changed the team’s thoughts on Floyd.

“Again, he’s in a legal situation,” Belichick said. “I can’t comment on his legal situation.”

Belichick repeated himself when asked a follow-up.

“I can’t comment on a legal situation,” Belichick said.

Floyd likely will be suspended for the arrest next season. He will be a free agent this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images