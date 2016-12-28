Blue Jackets Maintain NHL’s Best Record With 4-3 Win Over Bruins

Share this:

Take a look at the NHL standings and you’ll see an unfamiliar name at the top.

The Columbus Blue Jackets lead the Eastern Conference and the entire league with a 24-5-4 (52 points) record. Columbus has never been on top of the league this late in the season, and Tuesday night’s 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at home was the Blue Jackets’ 13th straight win.

