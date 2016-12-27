Bob Bradley Fired: Swansea City Sacks Premier League’s Only American Soccer Manager

Share this:

Tweet







Bob Bradley’s painful Premier League adventure is over.

Swansea City fired Bradley as head coach Tuesday, announcing the decision to part ways with the American tactician on its website. Bradley leaves the Swans in relegation trouble, having lost seven of his 11 games in charge.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,” Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said. “Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.

“Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.”

Swansea hired Bradley on Oct. 3 after firing Francesco Guidolin amid a disastrous start to the season. Bradley lasted just 85 days on the Swans’ hot seat and failed to improve the team’s results or performances before his own ouster.

26 – Since Bob Bradley took charge of his first Swansea game, the Swans have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side. Leaky. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

18% – Bob Bradley won just 18% of his @premierleague games (2/11); the lowest percentage by a Swansea boss in competition history. Yanked. pic.twitter.com/M7t1woIj0I — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2016

Swansea are looking for their 7th manager in last 6 seasons after Bob Bradley’s departure.

His PL record:

P 11

W 2

D 2

L 7

F 15

A 29

Pts 8 pic.twitter.com/9Mym9FM99j — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 27, 2016

So ends the tenure of the first American manager in Premier League history. Another isn’t likely to follow in the near future.

Bob Bradley was fired after just 11 games in charge, tied for the 2nd-shortest managerial tenure in Premier League history. https://t.co/5mO9vIy9xI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 27, 2016

Assistant coaches Alan Curtis and Paul Williams will take charge of Swansea City while the club searches for a new permanent manager.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports