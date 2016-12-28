Bob Bradley ‘Pissed Off’ Swansea City Fired Him As Manager After Just 85 Days

Share this:

Bob Bradley hasn’t silently drifted away from the Premier League.

Bradley blasted Swansea City’s decision to fire him as manager Wednesday in an interview with talkSPORT’s Jim White. Bradley, the Premier League’s first American manager, won just two and lost seven of the 11 games he oversaw during his 85-day tenure at Swansea City.

The Swans fired him Tuesday in an effort to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

“I’m a little bit pissed off this morning,” Bradley said. “I don’t think it’s the correct decision.

“I believe in my work and I certainly knew that I was going into a difficult situation and I also understand that when you go in the clock’s already ticking, so it’s not like you’re expecting all sorts of time.

Bradley had been looking forward to bolstering his squad in the January transfer window and making the team his own in the coming months.

“The discussions we had (with the board of directors) always included the work that needed to be done in January — we had talked about (signing) players,” he said. “I’m frustrated because I feel like every place I’ve been, I’ve been able to put my stamp on the team in terms of the mentality and the tactics.”

Bradley hasn’t blamed anyone for his failed stint. Time will tell whether the 58-year-old lands another job in Europe.

“I knew when I came that I had to prove myself and I’m disappointed that in the short run we couldn’t do that, but it’s football and I don’t make excuses.

“In the whole time that I’ve been here I have never made excuses, I’ve never thrown a player under the bus — I’ve taken responsibility because I believe that’s how you lead.

“I hope that somewhere along the line I can find another opportunity to challenge myself and keep moving forward.”

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports