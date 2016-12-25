Browns Celebrate First Win Of 2016; Watch Emotional Locker-Room Scenes

Share this:

The Cleveland Browns can’t possibly be overly exuberant right now.

Cleveland won its first game of the 2016 season on Saturday, beating the San Diego Chargers 20-17 at home in Week 16. The Browns’ record improved to 1-14, and players erupted into a long-awaited celebration in the locker room at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Defensive lineman Danny Shelton offered the first look into the jubilant scene.

Browns coach Hue Jackson fought back tears as he congratulated his players, especially the veteran ones.

The victory was Cleveland’s first in 17 games, dating back to last season. By defeating the Chargers, the Browns avoided becoming just the second team in NFL history to finish a 16-game regular season winless.

Party on, Dawg Pound.

