Browns Fan Misspells ‘Cleveland’ In Hilarious NFL Week 16 Sign Fail

The Cleveland Browns entered Saturday’s home game against the San Diego Chargers as the NFL’s only winless team at 0-14.
Apparently, the team’s historically bad play has impacted the fans, because one of them misspelled Cleveland on a sign brought to the game.
Of course, the CBS cameras caught it.
Oops.
It’s been a season to forget for Browns fans. But at least they have LeBron James and the Cavaliers to root for on Christmas Day.
Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP