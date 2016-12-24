Browns Fan Misspells ‘Cleveland’ In Hilarious NFL Week 16 Sign Fail

Share this:

Tweet







The Cleveland Browns entered Saturday’s home game against the San Diego Chargers as the NFL’s only winless team at 0-14.

Apparently, the team’s historically bad play has impacted the fans, because one of them misspelled Cleveland on a sign brought to the game.

Of course, the CBS cameras caught it.

Dang, Cleveland Browns fans do it with a sign again. pic.twitter.com/MHMDVnhyLe — Jim Kennedy (@TonikJDK) December 24, 2016

Oops.

It’s been a season to forget for Browns fans. But at least they have LeBron James and the Cavaliers to root for on Christmas Day.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images