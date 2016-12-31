Bruins Must Stay Tough On Penalty Kill Vs. Sabres Team That Excels On Power Play

Share this:

Tweet







The Buffalo Sabres come to TD Garden with one of the best power-play percentages in the NHL. But Luckily for the Boston Bruins, they happen to be one of the best on the penalty kill themselves.

The Sabres boasted a 22.3 power-play percentage — good for sixth in the league — heading into Saturday’s contest, but the Bruins were stopping teams on the man-advantage 86.6 percent of the time, which is good for second in the NHL. And as NESN’s Billy Jaffe said before the game, it’s vital for the Bruins to keep that up to avoid being victimized by Buffalo.

Hear more from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor, in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images