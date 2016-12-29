Bruins Prospect Charlie McAvoy Shows Off Mighty Shot On Team USA Goal

Share this:

There was a lot to like about Charlie McAvoy when the Boston Bruins selected the Boston University defenseman with the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

That included his powerful slap shot, which he put on full display during Team USA’s 2017 World Junior Championships group stage game against Slovakia on Wednesday night.

McAvoy got the puck shortly after a faceoff win and blasted it past the Slovakian goalie for the Americans’ fourth goal.

It wasn’t the only time McAvoy has looked good at this tournament.

Been really impressed with Charlie McAvoy (BOS) during Team USA's time in Toronto. Smart puck mover, steady defensively, PP QB. #WJC2017 — John Matisz (@MatiszJohn) December 29, 2016

The future certainly looks bright for the 19-year-old blueliner.

