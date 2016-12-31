Bruins, Tim Schaller Nearly Score On First-Period Power Play Vs. Sabres

Share this:

Tweet







Almost doesn’t count, but the Boston Bruins executed a nearly perfect power play besides the fact that they didn’t score.

The B’s had the man-advantage Saturday in the first period against the Buffalo Sabres, and they set up what should have been a sure scoring opportunity. With Boston in a perfect triangle, Frank Vatrano fed the puck to Austin Czarnik on the left dot, and Czarnik passed to Tim Schaller right in front of the net.

Schaller was robbed, however, on a nice pad save by Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner, but the Bruins forward did score in the second period.

Watch it all unfold on the Arbella Coverage Cam in the video above.