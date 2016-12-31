NESN Live

Bruins Trying To Improve On Slow Starts In Rematch Vs. Sabres On Saturday

by on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 7:19PM
680

The Boston Bruins have been falling behind early of late.

The B’s conceded three first period goals to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday and trailed the Buffalo Sabres 2-0 after one period on Thursday.

The team will try to break that trend on Saturday when they take on the Sabres at 1 p.m. at TD Garden.

Hear Billy Jaffe break down the Bruins’ slow starts in the “NESN Live” video above, presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

