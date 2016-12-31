Bruins Trying To Improve On Slow Starts In Rematch Vs. Sabres On Saturday

Share this:

The Boston Bruins have been falling behind early of late.

The B’s conceded three first period goals to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday and trailed the Buffalo Sabres 2-0 after one period on Thursday.

The team will try to break that trend on Saturday when they take on the Sabres at 1 p.m. at TD Garden.

Hear Billy Jaffe break down the Bruins’ slow starts in the “NESN Live” video above, presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images