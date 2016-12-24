New England Patriots

Bryce Petty Injures Himself In The Most Jets Way Possible Vs. Patriots

by on Sat, Dec 24, 2016 at 2:22PM
2,411

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New York Jets managed to sum up their season in one play Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

In the first quarter of the Jets’ game against the New England Patriots, quarterback Bryce Petty handed off to running back Khiry Robinson in New York’s own territory. Robinson fumbled on a hit by Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts, and then — well, then things went from bad to worse for the Jets.

New England cornerback Malcolm Butler recovered the fumble and tried to advance the ball, but Petty dove at Butler’s knees to make the tackle. In the process, though, the second-year QB injured his left shoulder and was forced to leave the game.

In sum: New York’s starting quarterback injured himself trying to make a tackle after his teammate fumbled in his own territory. Sounds like the Jets to us.

Petty’s injury meant another spin on New York’s QB carousel, as veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick took his place. Christian Hackenberg, the Jets’ other active quarterback Saturday, remained on the sideline.

Click for NESN.com’s Patriots vs. Jets live blog >>

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2016 NESN