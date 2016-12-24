Bryce Petty Injures Himself In The Most Jets Way Possible Vs. Patriots

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — The New York Jets managed to sum up their season in one play Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

In the first quarter of the Jets’ game against the New England Patriots, quarterback Bryce Petty handed off to running back Khiry Robinson in New York’s own territory. Robinson fumbled on a hit by Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts, and then — well, then things went from bad to worse for the Jets.

Bryce Petty was hurt trying to make a tackle on a Jets fumble https://t.co/184mbncRCP pic.twitter.com/J7gAnpW2fZ — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) December 24, 2016

New England cornerback Malcolm Butler recovered the fumble and tried to advance the ball, but Petty dove at Butler’s knees to make the tackle. In the process, though, the second-year QB injured his left shoulder and was forced to leave the game.

Bryce Petty (left shoulder) is questionable to return. Ryan Fitzpatrick will enter at QB. #NYJvsNE — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 24, 2016

In sum: New York’s starting quarterback injured himself trying to make a tackle after his teammate fumbled in his own territory. Sounds like the Jets to us.

Petty’s injury meant another spin on New York’s QB carousel, as veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick took his place. Christian Hackenberg, the Jets’ other active quarterback Saturday, remained on the sideline.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images