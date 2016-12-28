Buccaneers Star Doug Martin Suspended Four Games For Failed Drug Test

Share this:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin won’t finish the 2016 season after violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been suspended four games by the league as a result, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and he’s decided to seek help by entering a treatment facility.

The full statement from #Bucs RB Doug Martin, saying "I cannot win these personal battles alone. … No shame in asking for help." pic.twitter.com/xivGDELc3b — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2016

Martin has rushed for 421 yards and three touchdowns on 144 carries this season. He’s only played in eight games due to injuries.

The Buccaneers enter their Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers with an 8-7 record. They are not mathematically eliminated from the NFC playoff picture, but they need to beat the Panthers and get a lot of help to earn a postseason berth.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images