Buccaneers Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff hopes will be on the line when they renew hostilities with the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs will visit New Orleans on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in an NFL Week 16 game. Tampa Bay (8-6) must win (and hope the Green Bay Packers lose) in order to snatch a coveted wild-card spot in the NFC playoffs.

The Saints’ loss to Tampa Bay on Dec. 11 effectively killed their playoff hopes. They’d like nothing more than to return the favor on Christmas Eve.

Here’s how to watch Buccaneers vs. Saints online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images