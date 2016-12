Share this:

Tweet







It was quite the night for Jimmy Butler.

The Chicago Bulls star dropped 40 points in Wednesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, including this game-winner as time expired.

The buzzer-beating bucket lifted the Bulls over the Nets 101-99. Brooklyn blew a seven-point lead with two minutes remaining.

Thirteen of Butler’s 40 points came in the fourth quarter.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images