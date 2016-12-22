Calvin Johnson Shuts Down Any Idea Of Possibly Returning To The NFL

Share this:

Calvin Johnson is not coming back.

In an interview with ESPN on Tuesday, the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver made it abundantly clear he has no intention of returning to the NFL.

“I’m not coming back, man,” Johnson told ESPN. “Look, man. I got stuff that’s going to hurt for the rest of my life. I got a finger that’s literally bone-on-bone. This bad boy, it gets smaller. The more and more I do, it grinds bone-on-bone.”

While Johnson mentioned he does miss the camaraderie that comes with playing on a team, he says he doesn’t miss the daily grind of playing in the NFL.

“The thing I don’t miss is waking up in the morning, hurting, the grind of the game,” he told ESPN. “I got chronic stuff that everybody has when they’re done playing football for any length of time. So the good thing is I’m able to walk. I feel good. I’m able to spend more time with the fam. I’m able to chill. I don’t have to go out and run three miles every day in practice, you know what I’m saying. Goodness gracious.”

With long-term health in mind, it seems as though Johnson is content with his decision to leave the game.

