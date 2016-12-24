Cardinals Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

Share this:

NFL fans were expecting fireworks on Oct. 23 when the Arizona Cardinals met the Seattle Seahawks for the first time this season. Now we’re just hoping they’re no longer fit to be tied.

The Seahawks will host the Cardinals on Saturday in an NFL Week 16 game. The NFC West rivals played to a 6-6 tie earlier this season, but circumstances have changed since then, with Seattle (9-4-1) cruising toward the playoffs and Arizona (5-8-1) stumbling toward the end of their season next week. That doesn’t mean the teams won’t deliver a memorable Christmas Eve spectacle, but maybe we should just hope for a decent game.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images