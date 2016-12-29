Carson Wentz Gives His Offensive Linemen Shotguns For The Holidays

Share this:

It’s an offensive linemen’s job to protect their quarterback, and now Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is supplying his linemen with a gift in which they can protect themselves.

The second overall pick in last April’s draft supplied each of the big men up front with custom-made Beretta shotguns, personalized with the player’s name engraved on the butt end of the gun.

In an interview with ESPN’s Tim McManus, many of the Eagles offensive linemen appreciated the gesture from their quarterback.

“This is an awesome gun. I’m excited about it,” left guard Allen Barbre told McManus. “I don’t know if I’ll shoot it, though. It’s pretty nice.”

Rookie guard Isaac Seumalo has never even held a gun before, so he’s hoping that Wentz can teach him a thing or two.

“I haven’t really held a gun or anything before,” Seumalo told McManus. “But I’m more than thankful for it. It looks sweet. Carson said he’d teach me how to use it and all that good stuff.”

Wentz will have plenty of time to teach Seumalo how to properly use a gun, as the Eagles currently are 6-9 heading into the final week of the regular season and won’t be heading to the NFL playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images