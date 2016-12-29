Carson Wentz, Mike Trout Went Hunting Together In Philly’s Dream Bromance

Share this:

A hunting trip is making some Philadelphia fans wonder what rooting for two of sports’ biggest stars might be like.

American League MVP Mike Trout and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz went hunting together last Friday in New Jersey. They pursued duck and geese and tightened their bond, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Zach Berman.

“We just kind of hung out and went hunting — nothing real crazy,” Wentz said, per Berman. “He’s a great guy. It’s been cool getting to know him.”

Trout is a devoted Eagles fan and watches many games in his end-zone seats at Lincoln Financial Field. Like many Eagles fans, he’s excited about what the team might achieve with Wentz under center. Unlike other Eagles fans, however, Trout has had the opportunity to personally share his optimism with the rookie signal caller.

While Wentz looks set to remain in Philly for years to come, Trout, a Millville, N.J., native, perhaps could end up leaving the Los Angeles Angels before long. That’s the opinion of one MLB scout who believes the New York Yankees might attempt to acquire Trout via trade at some point.

At least two fans are calling on Wentz to help lure Trout to the Philadelphia Phillies if a sweepstakes for his services begins.

