Celtics Vs. Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics are flying high after going 4-1 against potential playoff teams over the past week-plus, but their opponent Thursday night is a whole different story.

The Cleveland Cavaliers own the best record in the Eastern Conference and won an epic clash with the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. The Cavs are coming off a loss to the Detroit Pistons, but that was without LeBron James in the lineup. Expect a well-rested James to be back in action Thursday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers online.

When: Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where: TNTDrama.com

