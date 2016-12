Share this:

The Boston Celtics have won five of their last six games, and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The Celtics beat the Grizzlies earlier this season when Isaiah Thomas scored 44 points in a 112-109 overtime victory.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies online.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where: CSNNE.com

