Celtics Vs. Grizzlies Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







Over the next week, the Boston Celtics will play five straight games against potential playoff teams, including two against the Memphis Grizzlies.

That difficult stretch starts Tuesday night at Memphis, where the Grizzlies will look to improve upon their 18-11 overall record. Boston (15-12), meanwhile, has rebounded from three straight losses with a two-game winning streak heading into FedExForum.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies online.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images