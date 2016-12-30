Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics look to get back to their winning ways when they host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday night.

The Celtics have won six of their last eight games, but lost a close game to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. The Heat have lost their last three games and are 0-2 against the C’s this season.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Heat online:

When: Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: CSNNE.com

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images