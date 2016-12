Share this:

The San Diego Chargers aren’t going to the NFL playoffs this season, but you can bet they’ll play hard in their final two regular-season games.

That’s bad news for the Cleveland Browns, who’ve been historically bad all season and still haven’t won a game with an 0-14 record.

Here’s how to watch Chargers-Browns online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

