Charles Barkley Says Today’s NBA Is The Worst The League Has Ever Been

NBA fans know this by now: Charles Barkley is not afraid to speak his mind.

In his latest rant, the NBA Hall of Famer bluntly shared his opinions on today’s league. Between excessive 3-point shooting, a lack of parity and general analytics, it’s clear that Barkley is no fan of the current state of the game.

You can hear all of Barkley’s thoughts in the video below:

Chuck thinks the NBA is the worst it's ever been pic.twitter.com/VtcZuQuOvn — Dane Carbaugh (@danecarbaugh) December 30, 2016

While everyone is entitled to their own opinion, today’s players are probably singing a different tune than Barkley.

