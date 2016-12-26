Chiefs Carve Through Broncos’ Defense During Early Offensive Explosion

Share this:

The Denver Broncos sure look like they’re ready to hit the golf course after Sunday night’s first quarter.

The Broncos need to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day in order to have any chance at making the AFC playoffs, but that’ll be a tall order after allowing 21 first-quarter points at Arrowhead Stadium.

Already up a touchdown after an Alex Smith 10-yard TD run on the Chiefs’ first drive, Kansas City tacked on another touchdown with an electrifying 70-yard Tyreek Hill run.

However, that only was KC’s second-longest touchdown in the opening 15 minutes. Tight End Travis Kelce later turned a screen pass into an 80-yard score.

Not a bad start. Well, for Kansas City, of course.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images