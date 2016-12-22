Chiefs Remind World Of That Time John Elway Had Referee Try To Quiet KC Crowd

Share this:

The Kansas City Chiefs probably are going to borrow a line from Buddy the Elf on Sunday night: “The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is cheering loud for all the Broncos to hear.”

Or something like that, right?

The Chiefs host Denver on Sunday night — Christmas night — in a potentially pivotal AFC West showdown, and we’re going to go out on a limb and say it’s going to be a very, very loud environment at Arrowhead Stadium.

In preparation for that game, the Chiefs tweeted the following video Thursday morning from a 1990 game between the two division rivals.

Given the climate in today’s game — where home-field advantage is celebrated and coveted — this video seems a bit insane on the surface. However, NFL referees used to be able to assess a 5-yard penalty for excessive crowd noise, and on multiple occasions, including this one, home teams were asked to quiet the crowd.

However, the NFL did away with that rule as part of rules changes in 2007.