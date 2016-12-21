Chris Boswell Is Latest Special Teamer To Get ‘Random’ Drug Test After Big Game

Share this:

Tweet







Chris Boswell almost single-handedly helped the Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday by nailing six field goals in Pittsburgh’s 24-20 win.

Apparently, the NFL wanted to make sure nothing fishy was going on.

The 25-year-old kicker tweeted a photo Wednesday of a note in his locker summoning him to a “random” drug test.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to an NFL player, and it’s not even the first time it’s happened to a special teamer. Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee received a random drug test after delivering a huge hit to former Denver Broncos return specialist Trindon Holliday back in 2013.

Still, Boswell clearly thought it was funny at the end of the day.

If I'm on steroids than I definitely need a refund cuz I got the wrong juice 😂 — Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) December 21, 2016

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images