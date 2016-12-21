Bruins Overtime Live

Claude Julien Frustrated With Bruins’ Mistakes In Loss To Islanders

by on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:03PM
The Boston Bruins didn’t get off to a good start in their 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

The B’s fell behind 2-0 in the first period thanks to some sloppy play on their home ice.

“There’s no reason why we should be playing as bad as we did,” coach Claude Julien told NESN’s Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards on “Bruins Overtime Live.” “I think right now the mistakes have no doubt set us back.”

Hear more from Julien in the video above.

Thumbnail image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images 

NESN Team

