Cleveland Weatherman Finally Gets To Shave Beard After Browns Win First Game

The Cleveland Browns avoided going 0-16 this season with a 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers on Saturday.

The win ended the team’s 17-game losing streak dating back to last season, and also ended the beard-growing streak for one Cleveland weatherman.

Scott Sabol, a weatherman for Fox8 in Cleveland, pledged prior to the start of the season that he would not shave until the Browns won a game. After Cleveland lost their first 14 games this season, Sabol’s beard got pretty burly.

Following the Browns’ win, Sabol finally got to reunite with his razor after a long 109-day hiatus, and he documented the shaving process on his Twitter account.

Here are the stages as we shaved my "Browns 0-for" beard this morning after 109 days @fox8news #scottsbeard pic.twitter.com/6NaJmGFLWv — Scott Sabol (@ScottSabolFOX8) December 26, 2016

So it was an exciting day for the Browns, and Sabol’s face.

